Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to address poll rallies

Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold public rallies in the ensuing by-elections in the state. The party has announced names of 30 star campaigners for by-elections on Saturday. On Monday, picture will be clear about who will contest election and against whom as it is the last day of name withdrawal. The bypolls will be held on November 3.

The political parties will get 14 days for electioneering in which star campaigners will participate. Other than Gandhi family, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, ex-Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, former minister Navjot Singh Siddhu, Rajasthan ex-deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, a good friend of Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others will address election rallies in the state.

Babas to show up

Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba, Acharya Pramod Krishna and Sadhvi Bharti will address election rallies. Computer Baba is presently camping in Gwalior Chambal region. Other sadhus will also show up.