Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Not Vachan Patra but Kapat Patra, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress manifesto

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called the Congress’s Vachan Patra as ‘Kapat Patra’ (a fraud document).

Chouhan made the above remark at a public meeting in Surkhi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress had failed to fulfill old promises but it came up with new ones. “The Congress simply writes good words but hardly does anything to render them into reality,” he said.

“Vade hein vadon ka kya? (Their promises are hollow; what can one do about those empty words),” he said. Chouhan said the Congress had promised that the party would waive farmers’ loans in 10 days but it reneged on that pledge.

According to Chouhan, in its Vachan Patra for the Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress said it would give bonus on wheat, paddy, maize, mustard, Urad (black gram) and Moong but miserably failed to do that.

The party also promised to make a new crop insurance policy, but did nothing, Chouhan said.

The Congress also assured the youth that it would give them unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000, but failed to keep that promise too, Chouhan said.

Besides, the party pledged to give Rs 1,000 as pension to the elderly, but that remained unfulfilled, he said.

The party also said it would give Rs 51,000 to girls for wedding, but it did not give a single penny to them, Chouhan said.

The Congress has lied to the farmers in the name of loan waiving, he said, adding that, the party only makes false promises to people.

The voters have, however, understood the Congress’s ploy, he said.

Nath was busy getting photographed with Salman, Jacqueline: Sharma

President of the BJP’s state unit VD Sharma said during the 15-month rule, Kamal Nath gave nothing to the state only enjoyed power.

He said at a press conference that Nath was busy organising IIFA and getting photographed with Salman and Jacqueline.

Nevertheless, the Congress should tender an apology to people for failing to fulfill the promises instead of releasing a Vachan Patra, Sharma said.

But for snatching everything from the people of the state, Nath did nothing during his 15-month rule, Sharma said.