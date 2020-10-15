Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Last date for filing nominations today; More than 175 filed

The election campaigning is expected to pick up more heat and dust with last date of filing nominations on Friday for by-elections on 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

More than 175 nominations have been filed till Friday for all 28 assembly constituencies. Remaining contestants will file the nomination on Friday, making the poll campaign more aggressive as only few days are left for voting. More than two dozen contestants from the BJP and Congress filed nominations on Thursday.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done October 17 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is on October 19. With nomination process over, the election rallies, assemblies and gatherings will increase.

Special surveillance teams active

Election commission has now tightened its noose on cash flow in poll-bound areas. Banks have been instructed to inform the election office for withdrawal of Rs 10 lakh or above by anyone. Bank officials have also been asked to inform about any suspected transactions during this period. Lead banks of the districts will take daily account of suspected and high value bank transactions in their districts.

All banks have been instructed not to use any other vehicle than their authorized vans to transit cash. Their points of picking and dropping of cash should be defined clearly. All such vans should have complete details of cash besides information about the driver, vehicle etc.