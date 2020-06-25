Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath to pocket credit for win, Digvijaya Singh blame for loss

BHOPAL: The BJP and the Congress have stepped up activities for the ensuing by-elections.
Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was initially very active, but now, he is out of action.
Singh is also not taking part in the meetings held regularly at the residence of former chief minister Kamal Nath.
Immediately after the Congress lost power in the state, Singh was enthusiastic about the by-elections.
Singh’s adversaries are making the by-poll strategy in such a way that if the Congress does not win more seats the blame for it may be put on him. They are also circulating a message that the Congress has lost power in the state because of Singh.
The opponents of Singh from the Gwalior-Chambal region have given feedback to Nath that Singh’s campaigning will damage the party in the by-elections.
An opponent of Singh has become very active in making party’s strategy for the election.
The MP Congress Committee is also preparing for the by-polls with the help of Singh’s adversaries.
If the party wins more seats the Congress will give credit to Nath, and the Congress leaders are making a strategy for it.
Accordingly, Nath is shown as neutral leader. Most of the leaders, gathering around Nath these days, are opposed to Singh.
As by-elections will be held for 16 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Singh advised Nath to appoint former minister Govind Singh as leader of opposition.
The opponents of Singh put a lid on it, however. Singh also tried to bring the angry BJP leaders to the party, but many were against this move.
No role has been fixed for Singh for the by-elections. He may play an important role in distribution of tickets, but Nath has refused to say anything about it.
Tickets will be distributed on the grounds of a survey done by his agency, Nath said.
After Jyotiraditya Scindia, it is only Singh in the Congress, who has some influence in the constituencies where the by-elections will be held.
The Congress leaders are, however, presenting a negative picture of Singh, so that blame may be put on him if the party loses in the by-polls.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)