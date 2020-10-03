Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Giving tickets to party hoppers causing trouble to Congress, too

The Congress, like the BJP, is in an awkward situation in the constituencies from where it has fielded party hoppers.

Out of 24 seats, the Congress has given tickets to four candidates who have defected from the BJP. The Congress has also given tickets to a few contestants who have joined the party from other political outfits.

For this reason, the Congress’s campaign against the turncoats seems to have weakened in constituencies from where it has fielded defectors. Now, it has become difficult for the Congress to do a balancing act in those constituencies.

The local leaders are angry with the party’s top leadership for giving tickets to deserters. Many of them may not campaign for the Congress candidates.

Ajay Singh Kushwaha and Satish Sikarwar contested from Sumawali and Gwalior (east) constituencies respectively on BJP tickets in 2018. Both of them lost. Likewise, Parul Sahu and KL Agarwal contested from Surkhi and Bamhori respectively. They fought polls on BJP tickets. Local Congress leaders in Sumawali are angry about giving tickets to Kushwaha.