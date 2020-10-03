Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Giving tickets to party hoppers causing trouble to Congress, too

The Congress, like the BJP, is in an awkward situation in the constituencies from where it has fielded party hoppers.
Out of 24 seats, the Congress has given tickets to four candidates who have defected from the BJP. The Congress has also given tickets to a few contestants who have joined the party from other political outfits.
For this reason, the Congress’s campaign against the turncoats seems to have weakened in constituencies from where it has fielded defectors. Now, it has become difficult for the Congress to do a balancing act in those constituencies.
The local leaders are angry with the party’s top leadership for giving tickets to deserters. Many of them may not campaign for the Congress candidates.
Ajay Singh Kushwaha and Satish Sikarwar contested from Sumawali and Gwalior (east) constituencies respectively on BJP tickets in 2018. Both of them lost. Likewise, Parul Sahu and KL Agarwal contested from Surkhi and Bamhori respectively. They fought polls on BJP tickets. Local Congress leaders in Sumawali are angry about giving tickets to Kushwaha.
MPCC president Kamal Nath has given ticket because of Kushwaha votes. But anger among the party leaders may cause trouble to the party. There are difficulties with Sikarwar. A few Congress leaders are with him. Yet the party workers are opposed to campaigning for him.
Some Congress leaders are with Parul. Most party workers are with Govind Singh Rajput. Agarwal has lost elections from Bamhori. But he has left everything on the Congress workers and on his personal team.
Premchand Guddu from Sanwer is also counting on his personal team. Those who are campaigning for Guddu are outsiders.
Similarly, Hariballabh Shukla contesting from Pohri, Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander, Mewaram Jatav from Gohad, Satyaprakash Sakhbar from Ambah and Ravindra Singh Tomar from Dimni have switched over to Congress from other parties.
All these leaders are finding it difficult to coordinate with the Congress men. Nath has given tickets to them on the basis of survey and because of pressure from some influential leaders of the party, but the workers are very angry with the leadership.
Many Congress leaders are with Shukla who has changed parties several times. Senior Congress leaders are campaigning for Baraiya, Jatav, Sakhwar and Tomar. But party workers are keeping away from electioneering.
The Congress leaders say few workers are angry because of giving tickets to party hoppers, but things will soon be set right.
