Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: FIR on BJP’s Jajpal Singh Jajji for holding a meeting with panchayat sachivs

An FIR has been registered against Ashoknagar BJP candidate Jajpal Singh Jajji after he took meeting of panchayat sachivs amidst model code of conduct in force.

SP Raghuvansh Bhadauria said that FIR has been registered on complaint of the FST (Flying Squad Team). The FST had lodged a written complaint against Jajji after which the FIR was registered at city kotwali against Jajji and unnamed panchayat sachivs.

“The video is available of the meeting. After ascertaining the identity of panchayat sachivs, their names will be added in the FIR,” said Bhadauria.

Jajpal Singh had held a meeting with panchayat sacihvs at Vedant Bhawan Dharmshala in Ashoknagar on October 17. Congress had reported the matter to Election Commission and had sought action against him.