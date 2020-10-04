Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Election offices open before candidates’ names declared

The Bharatiya Janata Party may have organised a meeting on Sunday to announce the names of party candidates for the bypolls, but names of candidates for 25 seats have automatically emerged.
Campaigning for the candidates who have defected to the BJP from the Congress has also begun.
The BJP, too, has sallied forth its campaign even before the party’s authorised list was out.
Home minister Narottam Mishra has started up the campaigning for Imarti Devi from Devra and for Raksha Sironia from Bhander.
Mishra referred to these women as party candidates in his twitter handle. Both are party candidates, Mishra said.
MP Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan also has begun to campaign for Sumitra Kasrekar from Nepanagar and Narayan Patel from Mandhata.
Chouhan organised a party workers’ meet and referred to both Kasrekar and Patel as party candidates. In social media, too, Chouhan referred to them as party candidates.
All those who have defected to the BJP have launched public relations campaign.
Vigorous campaigning has been launched Surkhi, Sanchi, Sanwer, Suvasara and Gwalior.
A senior leader of the BJP said those who have resigned from the House members and switched over to the party from the Congress would be given tickets.
Therefore, there is no problem in campaigning for such candidates.
He also said the local leaders of the party were acquainted with the decision that all those who have defected to the BJP from the Congress would get tickets.
So there is not opposition to giving them tickets from any corner in the party.
Candidates for three seats
The BJP has already decided its candidates for three seats. Son of former minister, Manohar Untwal, Banti Untwal, is all set to get ticket from Agar.
Likewise, former legislator Subedar Singh will get ticket from Joura. Narayan Singh Panwar, who fought assembly elections in 2018 on BJP ticket, will be party’s candidate from Biaora.
All three are waiting for their names to be declared that they may start campaigning.
The Congress has declared its candidates from Joura and Agar. For this reason, there is uneasiness among the ticket aspirants.