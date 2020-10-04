Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Election offices open before candidates’ names declared

The Bharatiya Janata Party may have organised a meeting on Sunday to announce the names of party candidates for the bypolls, but names of candidates for 25 seats have automatically emerged.

Campaigning for the candidates who have defected to the BJP from the Congress has also begun.

The BJP, too, has sallied forth its campaign even before the party’s authorised list was out.

Home minister Narottam Mishra has started up the campaigning for Imarti Devi from Devra and for Raksha Sironia from Bhander.

Mishra referred to these women as party candidates in his twitter handle. Both are party candidates, Mishra said.

MP Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan also has begun to campaign for Sumitra Kasrekar from Nepanagar and Narayan Patel from Mandhata.

Chouhan organised a party workers’ meet and referred to both Kasrekar and Patel as party candidates. In social media, too, Chouhan referred to them as party candidates.

All those who have defected to the BJP have launched public relations campaign.

Vigorous campaigning has been launched Surkhi, Sanchi, Sanwer, Suvasara and Gwalior.