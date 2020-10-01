Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress to release 28 manifestos for 28 assembly seats

If family head dies due to corona infection, Kamal Nath government will offer government job to a family member besides financial assistance. The Congress is planning to release 28 manifestos for 28 assembly constituencies. It will be based on the requirements of each constituency.

Since corona pandemic is common, it will be declared as a state pandemic, which will offer several facilities to citizens. Till date, 2,336 people have died due to corona infection.

State Congress party media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said election manifestos are under preparation and will be released by former chief minister Kamal Nath soon. “Each manifesto will be based on local requirements and will give a big push to sustainable development,” he said.

For the first time, a micro study was done for every assembly constituency to address the requirement of women, youths, farmers, businessmen, labourers.