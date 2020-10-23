Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel flays BJP over cancellation of public meetings

Flaying the BJP government for not letting any of his public meetings in Gwalior-Chambal region, the Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, said that BJP can get his public rallies cancelled but it cannot stop the Congress from forming government in the state.

The CM of the neighbouring state was to address public meetings in the region on Friday, however, the administration denied the permission leaving the Congress fuming.

Later addressing media persons in Gwalior, Baghel lashed out at the state government and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia holding them responsible for the bypolls in the state.

The by-elections in the State are happening because of the combination of two unusual personalities Scindia and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Baghel.

“The one (Scindia) who had toppled the Kamal Nath government is dreaming to bring down Congress once again, but he has forgotten that a small worker had made him bite the dust in the elections and now he has no standing,” said Baghel.

The Congress leader said that he travelled many places in the region, but did not find any banners and posters of Scindia, ‘See the BJP had started undermining him even when the elections are yet to be held and he should understand future holds for him’ . “A leader who could not adjust in the Congress will not be able to adjust in the BJP and in future we all will see,” he added.