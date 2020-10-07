Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BSP declares candidates for 9 seats- Check the full list

The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced the names of the nine candidates for the by-elections on Wednesday. Earlier the party has announced the names of 18 candidates and on Wednesday the names of nine candidates were announced.

State president Ramakant Pippal said BSP has decided to contest election on all the 28 seats of the state independently, that is without forming alliance. The names of candidates are Gopal Prasad Ahirwar from Surkhi, from Dimni Rajendra Singh Kansana, from Sumawali Rahul Dandotiya, from Ashoknagar Strom Billin Bhandari, from Mungawali Virendra Sharma, from Haatpipaliya Rajesh Nagar, from Badnawar Omprakash Malviya, from Nepanagar Bal Singh Patel and from Auppur Suchil Singh Paraste.