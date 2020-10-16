Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP’s heavyweights take to street, Congress present on social media

Congress appears to be campaigning aggressively on social media and other media as far as by-election is concerned but on ground level, BJP’s heavy weights appear more active.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chohan, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state president VD Sharma, union minister Thaverchand Gahlot, home minister Narottam Mishra are active on ground. Union minister Prahalad Patel and former chief minister Uma Bharti who were down with Covid-19 have recovered from infection and will join the campaign soon.

In Congress camp, MPPCC chief Kamal Nath appears active as he has been addressing public meetings. No other heavyweight is addressing public meetings. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has not joined poll campaign. Former MPPCC chief Arun Yadav and former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh are spotted with Kamal Nath at public meetings. Singh and Yadav are not addressing public meetings separately. Former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Jaivardhan Singh are addressing small public meetings.

In 2018 elections, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia were star campaigners in Congress party. Former chief minister Nath is MPCC chief as well as leader of Opposition. So, no other leader has attained political stature like Nath. In BJP, politicians were appointed on different posts. This is the reason Nath appears isolated in his camp.

Though state Congress plans to pitch in central leaders for electioneering, they are busy in Bihar assembly elections. Nath is in touch with Mukul Wasnik in this regard. Sachin Pilot, Udit Raj may be pressed for campaigning.