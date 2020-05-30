Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP pacifying angry leaders

BHOPAL: The BJP has begun to hold talks with the discontented leaders keeping in mind the ensuing by-elections for 24 seats.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat told the angry leaders to work for the BJP candidates in the by-polls and not to fall into the Congress’s trap.

Anup Mishra, Deepak Joshi, Rakesh Shukla, Parul Sahu, Sudhir Yadav, Rustam Singh, Lal Singh Arya, KL Agarwal, Mukesh Chaturvedi, Satish Sikarwar, Maya Singh, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Ashok Argal, Gaurishanker Sejwar, Maya Singh, Ramlal Rautele, Radheyshyam Patidar and other leaders have been given the message.

Some of the leaders have met Chouhan, Bhagat and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma. There are speculations about the meeting of those leaders with Chouhan, Sharma and Bhagat during the lockdown.

Those who have not yet met the top leadership have been told to remain in the BJP.

The Congress is in touch with some of the leaders who have influence in those areas where the by-polls will be held.

Both former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have urged them to join the Congress. The party said some of them would be given tickets to contest by-polls.

The BJP has told those leaders that it was necessary to topple the Congress government in that situation. Discussions are on about giving them some positions in Nigam Mandal and other organisations.

The BJP workers are being told through certain influential leaders that they should neither join the Congress nor oppose the former Congress MLAs who have crossed over the BJP in the by-elections.

Some of the BJP leaders are on pins and needles after the crossover of 22 Congress legislators to the BJP.

Against this backdrop, both the parties are trying to bring these leaders to their fold.