Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP leaders from poll-bound districts to get importance

State BJP president VD Sharma, after the expansion of cabinet and the allocation of portfolios, is ready with a team, which he may be announced soon.

The BJP’s state executive committee has been set up, and it may be announced anytime.

Sharma’s team is set to give importance to party legislators and leaders from areas where the by-elections are to be held later this year.

Sharma held several rounds of discussions with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Suhas Bhagat about the executive committee.

The MLAs who could not be included in the cabinet will be inducted in the organisation. According to sources, MLAs Rampal Singh, Sanjay Pathak, Ramesh Mendola, Vishnu Khatri, Yashpal Sisodia, Shailendra, Divya Raj Singh, Naidini Marawi, Jalam Singh Patel and Vijaypal Singh may be inducted in the team.