Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP leaders from poll-bound districts to get importance

State BJP president VD Sharma, after the expansion of cabinet and the allocation of portfolios, is ready with a team, which he may be announced soon.
The BJP’s state executive committee has been set up, and it may be announced anytime.
Sharma’s team is set to give importance to party legislators and leaders from areas where the by-elections are to be held later this year.
Sharma held several rounds of discussions with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Suhas Bhagat about the executive committee.
The MLAs who could not be included in the cabinet will be inducted in the organisation. According to sources, MLAs Rampal Singh, Sanjay Pathak, Ramesh Mendola, Vishnu Khatri, Yashpal Sisodia, Shailendra, Divya Raj Singh, Naidini Marawi, Jalam Singh Patel and Vijaypal Singh may be inducted in the team.
The leaders from by-poll-bound areas like Deepak Joshi, Mudit Shejwar, Lal Singh Arya, Satish Sikarwar and others may be kept in the team to pacify them.
Sharma wants to keep young leaders in his team to strengthen party’s base for future. Besides, there will be old faces in the team. Former state party president Rakesh Singh could not form executive committee during his tenure. Singh worked with the old team.
After Sharma became state party president, the Congress government fell and BJP returned to power.
He could not form team because of corona pandemic. The executive committee could not be announced because of delay in cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios. But now, Sharma has selected office bearers and made other appointments.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)