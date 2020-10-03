Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP getting ready to rattle Congress before elections

The Congress which nurses an ambition to form government after the by-elections may be in for a major shock. As the party is preparing for the upcoming by-elections, some of its leaders are in touch with the BJP.

The ruling party may ask those legislators to resign from the Congress to rattle the opposition. Angry with the Congress leadership, a few legislators are communicating with the ruling party. The BJP has been discussing with those legislators about quitting the Congress even before the fall the previous government.

Three former legislators Narayan Patel, Pradyumnya Lodhi and Sumitra Kanskar defected to BJP after fall of the Congress government.

Similarly, the BJP was in touch with some other Congress legislators. The ruling party has begun the process again. These MLAs may be inducted into BJP during the by-elections.

A Congress law-maker was ready to join BJP after his three colleagues deserted the party. But the BJP did not go ahead with the plan then.

The BJP leaders have again become active. The Congress has 88 seats in the House. To get majority, the party needs to win all the 28 seats. If the party loses some more legislators, it will lose the battle even before the declaration of by-poll results.

The party has the hunch of it. Therefore, MPCC president Kamal Nath has given the responsibility to some former ministers and his close aides to deal with other legislators.