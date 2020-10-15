Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP brass directs leaders to focus on their areas

The Central leadership of the BJP has directed state party leaders to focus on those constituencies where they command influence. National party chief J P Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santosh have told the leaders in no uncertain terms that they would have to ensure favourable results in their zones of influence.

Santosh has also demarcated the regions where the different leaders would operate. Union minister Narendra Tomar will work in the area of the Morena Lok Sabha constituency, Home Minister Narottam Mishra would focus on Dabra and Datia seats. Other leaders have also been told about the areas of their responsibility.

The BJP is on a weak wicket in the seats in the Morena district. It is facing a tough challenge from the Congress in Morena, Jaura, Dimni, Sumavali and Ambah. All these constituencies are part of the Lok Sabha constituency of Tomar and he has been mandated with the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory there. Tomar has been told that the party should win all these seats. Sources say this means that Tomar would have to work real hard.