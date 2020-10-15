Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP brass directs leaders to focus on their areas

The Central leadership of the BJP has directed state party leaders to focus on those constituencies where they command influence. National party chief J P Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santosh have told the leaders in no uncertain terms that they would have to ensure favourable results in their zones of influence.
Santosh has also demarcated the regions where the different leaders would operate. Union minister Narendra Tomar will work in the area of the Morena Lok Sabha constituency, Home Minister Narottam Mishra would focus on Dabra and Datia seats. Other leaders have also been told about the areas of their responsibility.
The BJP is on a weak wicket in the seats in the Morena district. It is facing a tough challenge from the Congress in Morena, Jaura, Dimni, Sumavali and Ambah. All these constituencies are part of the Lok Sabha constituency of Tomar and he has been mandated with the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory there. Tomar has been told that the party should win all these seats. Sources say this means that Tomar would have to work real hard.
The leadership is worried that the party is in a soup in Tomar’s constituency. Besides the BJP, its candidates are also at the target of the electorate. And the party is unable to understand the reason for this situation.
Mishra has been asked to devote all his energies to strengthening the party in Dabra and Bhander. He is said to be influential in the area. Mishra has already started working as per the leadership’s directives.
National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been given the responsibility of five seats in the Malwa region and Lok Sabha member Nand Kumar Chouhan has been asked to concentrate on the two seats in Nimad.
The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would address public meetings in all the constituencies and would be in-charge of drawing up the overall strategy. Jyotiraditya Scindia will devote his time and energy to the seats in the Gwalior-Chambal divisions. Other seats will be managed by local party leaders.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)