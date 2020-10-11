Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Besides Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Kamal Nath, teams changed for elections

The team of BJP and that of Congress for by-polls are different from the ones that fought Vidhan Sabha elections in 2018.

Nevertheless, the captains of both teams are same – Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath.

During the assembly elections, Rakesh Singh was the president of BJP’s state unit. Singh has been replaced by VD Sharma. Joint organising secretary Atul Rai has been replaced by Hitanand Sharma. Minister of urban administration department Bhupendra Singh is heading BJP’s election management committee.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was the coordinator of the election management panel in the assembly elections. Home minister Narottam Mishra and Lal Singh Arya coordinated with Tomar. All three leaders are out of election management committee.

Arya and Mishra have been given responsibility of Dabra and Bhander seats respectively. The entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia has made a big difference. In last assembly elections, Scindia sought votes for Congress. In the bypolls, he is criticising Congress to the hilt and seeking votes for BJP.