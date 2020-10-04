Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Battle for election intensifies, BJYM organises Kamal Nath’s mock funeral procession

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out a mock funeral procession of MPPCC chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath with slogan, Jhut bole, Kauwa Kate, here on Sunday exposing his breach of promises during his one-and-a-half year-old tenure as the chief minister.

With announcement of date for by-polls on 28 assembly seats, Congress and BJP are trading charges to gain political mileage in elections. Congress has raised the slogan of Gaddar (traitors) after Jyotiraditya Scindia ditched Congress and joined BJP, which led to fall of Congress government. To counter this slogan, BJP launched, Jhut Bole Kauwa Kate, campaign erecting posters at various places in poll-bound assembly constituencies.

According to BJP, Kamal Nath had made several promises but could not fulfill during his tenure. Kamal Nath promised to pay Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance but did not give it to unemployed youth. The BJP plans to launch campaign against Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh exposing their failure in delivering what they had promised before assembly elections. They have appealed to people not to support such leaders in by-polls.