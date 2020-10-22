Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Amid corona crisis, political parties turn to social media platform to bring down rivals

The main political parties Congress and BJP are using social media platforms as a tool to hit their rival hard and make inroads into voters’ hearts. The political leaders and their supporters are digging into old videos, pictures to ‘name and shame’ their rivals. To bring down their opponent, they are not hesitating from coming up with morphed videos and making them go viral on social media.

With the coronavirus on the move, the political parties do not have the liberty to call the public meeting with full strength and so in these pandemic times, they have turned social media into a big platform to connect to voters.

The Election Commission of India and the Courts are keeping eye on the activities of the political parties. These parties are instructed to ensure the Covid-19 guideline while arranging the public meeting.

The media team of the party is busy capturing each and every move of the candidate 24x7. The videos of their daily activities are posted on social media platforms. However, this does not stop here, as supporters of the candidate are also keeping an eye on the movement of rival candidates. His any wrong move would give them an opportunity to hit back.

For Congress, the old videos of their former ministers and MLAs - who have switched over to BJP- have come handy as they could be seen flaying the BJP government on many issues. Many such videos have gone viral on social media. The media cell of the Congress has made many videos targeting these leaders terming them ‘traitors’.

The media cell has also prepared a series of videos in which the work of the 15 month Congress government has presented. In the end of every video and also in the caption, the name of former chief minister Kamal Nath is shown and it is always asked ‘What was my fault’.

To counter the Congress video war, the BJP media cell has also become hyper active. They are also circulating the ‘failures’ of the Nath government through the audio visual medium.

They are talking to women, brides, youths and farmers about the schemes of the government and comparing them with the BJP run schemes. As usual the character always appreciates the BJP government at the end.

Not only this but also the morphed videos are circulated, in some of the videos BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has portrayed as a Bahubali and out casting the Kamal Nath government.

In the morphed videos the BJP is trying to justify their work of toppling the Nath government and the joining of the 25 Congress MLAs to the party.