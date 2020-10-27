Madhya Pradesh: By-poll results to decide course of state Congress

The by-election to 28 seats not only determines the fate of the state government but also of the direction that the Congress is going to take.

The role of MPCC president Kamal Nath counts on the number of seats the party gets in these elections.

If the Congress gets half of the seats, the BJP will be comfortable in the House.

If the party remains far away from the majority, there are possibilities that a new state president will be appointed. Appointments to other posts may also be made.

Nath is the MPCC president as well as leader of opposition. If the party does not get enough seats, new leaders will be appointed to these posts.

After the fall of the Congress government in the state, it was expected that Nath would spend most of his times either in Chhindwara or in Delhi.

Instead, Nath has spent most of his times in Bhopal even after the fall of his government.

The results of the bypolls are set to decide where Nath spends his times.

According to sources in the Congress, Nath remained in Bhopal because of the by-elections.

If the election results are not up to the expectations, he may make new appointments in the party and remain in Delhi to take part in national politics.

After the Congress came to power and in the run-up to bypolls, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh has become closer to Nath again.

Rumours are doing rounds that in coming days Singh may be made MPCC president.

Not only that, people will keep a watch on the role of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh along with that of Nath.

Singh has so far maintained a low profile in the ensuing by-elections.

Neither there was a queue of ticket seekers outside Singh’s residence nor was he active in the electioneering.

Singh’s son and former minister Jaiwardhan Singh has so far been up and about the bypolls.

The supporters of Singh are also keeping an eye on the role of Jaiwardhan after the by-elections.

Before 2018 Vidhan Sabha elections major changes had been made in the party’s state unit, and Nath was appointed MPCC president.

Churning in the state Congress is likely to take place after the by-elections.