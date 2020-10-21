Madhya Pradesh: Bus owners demand payment of dues, threaten not to supply buses for election

Indore: Just a few days before the voting day for bypolls in the state, Prime Route Bus Owners Association has threatened the government as well as the election commission of not providing buses for election if their due payment is not cleared.

President of Prime Route Bus Owners Association-Madhya Pradesh Govind Sharma said, “Payment of 136 buses sent to Balaghat in 2018 is due with the Election Commission. The buses were acquired by Indore RTO, Police, and district administration and were sent to Balaghat. We have given a bill of Rs 1.27 lakh to the RTO which was forwarded to Balaghat administration but is still due.”

In a press release, Sharma said that the buses were acquired on the rate of Rs 35 per kilometre for 35-seater bus and Rs 45 for other buses but Balaghat administration had paid on the basis of Rs 1250 per day which was unacceptable and they didn’t take the payment.

“Similarly, about Rs 17 crore is due with the Madhya Pradesh government for acquiring buses for various functions organised between 2016 and 2018. In all, 4976 buses were acquired for elections, programmes of Indore Municipal Corporation, and others,” Sharma added.

He said that they will be unable to provide buses to the administration if payment is not done.