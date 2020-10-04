Madhya Pradesh: Bus operators threaten strike from October 15 if demands not met

The bus transport that opened after five months of lockdown is expected to shut down again. This time, it is due to demand raised by Bus Owners’ Association.

The Bus Owners’ Association has been urging the state government to hike the fares but government hasn’t responded to their demand yet. Prime Route Bus Association president Govind Sharma said passenger traffic is too low because of Covid and buses are running in losses.

“We have already asked government to hike fare by 60% but not agreement has been reached in the meeting of Fare Committee. We cannot bear the loss anymore and if government does not take decision by October 15, we will stop plying busses,” Sharma said.

A meeting of Fare Committee was held in September at the state secretariat but was not conclusive. The bus owners had demanded a hike of 60% in fares but government didn’t agree on such steep hike and the meeting remained inconclusive.