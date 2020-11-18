Madhya Pradesh: Bus operators get five month tax waiver, notification issued

BHOPAL: Providing relief to bus operators, the Madhya Pradesh state government has waived taxes for them for five months of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Bus operators of state had been demanding the waiver of taxes for around six months. This had in turn created a rift between the bus operators and the government. The state government issued a notification about the waiving of taxes on Wednesday, ending the ‘trust deficit’ between the bus operators and the government.

Incidentally, as the conflict had raged on, bus operators had refused to ply buses even after the government had allowed restricted movement after the announcement of unlock guidelines. After several rounds of discussions between the two, the state government had announced the relaxation in taxes, but didn’t issue the notification.

The government had waived taxes for five months, from April to August. Bus operators had to deposit half the tax for the month of September.