Madhya Pradesh: Bureaucrats in secretariat paint rosy picture, says chief minister

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a veiled attack on the bureaucracy during a programme organised at Minto Hall here on Wednesday. Chouhan said that bureaucrats sitting in secretariat paint a rosy picture.

“The officials sitting in secretariat paint a colourful picture as if all is well (anand) everywhere. But on knowing ground reality, you come to know if wellness (anand) has reached masses,” said Chouhan during inaugural speech of Vanijya Saptah.

However, Chouhan clarified that it was not meant for principal secretary Sanjay Shukla who was present at the function. Speaking further, Chouhan announced formation of Export Promotion Council in the state. It will not only include CM, ministers, bureaucrats but also exporters from state. He announced formation of export promotion councils in all districts.

CM launches MP Trade Portal and Export Helpline

Chouhan launched Madhya Pradesh Trade Portal and Export Helpline on the occasion. The MP Trade Portal has been designed to promote exports. The portal will help entrepreneurs to plan export, guide them to complete documentation besides finding out markets and latest global trends. The Export Helpline, dedicated to state’s exporters, will work 24X7.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:59 PM IST