Madhya Pradesh: Building collapsed in Shahpura, one buried

Sources claimed that as many as seven labours were trapped under the building material, who were saved by the other labours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A building collapsed in Shahpura area under which one person has been buried, said the Shahpura police, on Wednesday evening. Member of parliament Bhopal, Pragya Thakur rushed to the spot.

Police station in-charge told media that a three floor house situated in A-sector area collapsed and one labour has been trapped under the building
material.

The rescue team of state disaster response force (SDRF) also reached the spot and started the rescue work.

The rescue team of state disaster response force (SDRF) also reached the spot and started the rescue work.

article-image

