Madhya Pradesh: Builder leaves in a huff over payment, locals put rickety Baghmugalia roads on ‘drip’

BHOPAL: To draw the attention of the authorities towards the roads around them, the residents of Baghmugalia fed glucose to the dilapidated roads on Sunday. They symbolically revived portions on the road that are broken.

The repair work of the dug-up portions of the road was to be done at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The cost also included construction work on the two-kilometre-long stretch. The road’s contractor had left the work midway as the civic body had failed to release the payment, so, the two-kilometre-long stretch could not be built in over a year. The road connects the area between the vicinities of Corporation Bank at Arvind Vihar and the Laharpur police outpost. The road has been lying dug-up since it was under maintenance.

Irked over this, the residents first started sending money orders of Rs 5 to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, all those money orders were returned to the residents. The residents of the area thus took their fight to the streets and gathered around to feed glucose to the dilapidated stretches of the road to symbolically revive it. They said the authorities were not listening to their voices, even though they had written letters and even sent money orders to raise funds for road maintenance.

‘Travel hassles’

"The potholes on the roads are a risk for those who travel through it. Hassle-free rides are our right and the roads should be maintained at the earliest possible opportunity," said Umashankar Tiwari.