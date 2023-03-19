Madhya Pradesh: Budget reflects developmental vision of state government, says MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A divisional-level discussion centred on State Budget was organised at Narmada Mahavidyalaya (NMV college) in Narmadapuram on Sunday. The discussion aimed at presenting the nuances of the Budget for the state before the general public. Participating in the discussion, MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma said that the provisions made in the Budget will bring development in the state.

The Budget will fulfill the promises of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of making MP a self-reliant state, he said, adding that the Budget reflects the vision of the state government.

On the occasion, divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, municipality president Neetu Mahendra Yadav, Itarsi municipality president Pankaj Chourey, NMV college principal Dr ON Choubey and others were present.

Officer on special duty (OSD) of MP Planning and policy commission, Rajeev Jain said that the economic survey reflects the state of economy in the financial year.

