Madhya Pradesh: Budget constraints stalling installation of Gandhi statue in over 100 colleges

BHOPAL: Budget constraints has stalled the installation of Gandhi Pillar in more than 100 colleges across the state.

Higher education minister has warned of strict action against official concerned if Gandhi pillars were not erected before January 30.

Higher education minister Jitu Patwari had given instructions to install Gandhi statue in all colleges by January 30- Gandhi’s death anniversary. However, despite all instructions around 140 colleges have failed to install the Gandhi pillar.

Most of these colleges have cited budgetary problems as hindrance in installing the Gandhi pillar.

The order issued by higher education department had asked the colleges to use the Janbhagidari fund to install Gandhi statue in college premises.

College having less than Rs 1.50 lakh in their janbhagidari accounts could not install the pillars and wrote to the higher education department officials.

Higher education department, however, did not specify the agency that will make the Gandhi statues.

It only issued specifications of length, breadth and height of the pillar besides the basic design. The average cost of Gandhi pillar has come around Rs 2.75 lakhs.

Most of the colleges got the structure built by the PWD or Housing Board and the statue was prepared by local idol makers.

A principal of a college, requesting anonymity said that instructions were issued without making appropriate provisions.

Big colleges that have sufficient funds could manage it but most of the small colleges located in rural pockets are heavily dependent on department’s funds.

“We do not have much funds in Janbhagidari head as number of students are too less. Such colleges have no option than to depend on fund allotment from the higher offices,” said the principal.