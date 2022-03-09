Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022-23: Rs 85K crore Gender Budget tabled

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The State government on Wednesday presented a budget of about Rs 85,000 crore dedicated to women. The Nirbhaya fund was bifurcated department-wise this year with Rs 14,000 in police department for the women’s help desk and anti-human trafficking unit and the major amount to the transport department to cater their public transport needs.

The budget proposed allotting Rs 600 crore for the women benefiting under Sambal Yojana.

-Rs 30.61 crore was proposed for the police department for women including the Nirbhaya funds

-Rs 5.04 crore was proposed for the transport department to facilitate women passengers in public transports.

-Rs 3.5 crore was proposed for the finance department has been proposed for Rs for the higher education loans and subsidy on the loans taken by women.

-Rs 313.30 crore has been proposed for the sports department including Rs 50.29 lakh for hostels for residential women athletes.

\\\ Rs 20 crore has been allocated to department of industries policy and investment promotion for One district One product scheme and export promotion to facilitate women entrepreneurs.

-Rs 80 crore has been allotted to the agriculture department for project ATMA and constituting FPOs while Rs 603 crore has been allotted to the cooperatives department.

Rs 26,715 crore has been proposed for school education department including the public instructions department, Rajya Shiksha Kendra and NCC.

-Rs 124 crore for Bhopal Gas Tragedy relief fund with only Rs 90,000 for the orphans of the tragedy.

-Rs 5,877 crore for women and child development department with no funds proposed for maintenance of the Anganwadis.

-Rs 1,339 has been proposed for scheduled caste welfare department with no funds for sports activities of SC students.

Proposed amount………………………………….department

Rs 7,434.19 crore………………………………. Public health and family welfare

Rs 1,640 crore…………………………………. Urban development

Rs 128 crore……………………………………. Department of Law and Legal Affairs

Rs 3,226 crore………………………………… Panchayat

Rs 8,829 crore…………………………….Tribal Works department.

Rs 3,627 crore………………………………….Social justice and disabled welfare

Rs 475 crore…………………………………Food, civil supplies and consumer protection

Rs 36 lakh…………………………………… culture department

Rs 9.91 crore ………………………………………tourism

Rs 163 crore……………………………………. animal husbandry department

Rs 170 crore……………………………………. fisheries department

Rs 3,307 crore……………………………. …..higher education department

Rs 9,994 crore……………………………………… technical education department

Rs 19.11 crore………………………………….. cottage and village industries

Rs 1,336…………………………………………….medical education department

Rs 15,685………………………………….rural development department

Rs 250 crore……………………………….horticulture and food processing

Rs 461 crores…………………………………..Ayush department

Rs 24.27 crore……………………………..nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes department

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:24 PM IST