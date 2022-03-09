Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022-23: Rs 85K crore Gender Budget tabled

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The State government on Wednesday presented a budget of about Rs 85,000 crore dedicated to women. The Nirbhaya fund was bifurcated department-wise this year with Rs 14,000 in police department for the women’s help desk and anti-human trafficking unit and the major amount to the transport department to cater their public transport needs.
The budget proposed allotting Rs 600 crore for the women benefiting under Sambal Yojana.
-Rs 30.61 crore was proposed for the police department for women including the Nirbhaya funds
-Rs 5.04 crore was proposed for the transport department to facilitate women passengers in public transports.
-Rs 3.5 crore was proposed for the finance department has been proposed for Rs for the higher education loans and subsidy on the loans taken by women.
-Rs 313.30 crore has been proposed for the sports department including Rs 50.29 lakh for hostels for residential women athletes.
\\\ Rs 20 crore has been allocated to department of industries policy and investment promotion for One district One product scheme and export promotion to facilitate women entrepreneurs.
-Rs 80 crore has been allotted to the agriculture department for project ATMA and constituting FPOs while Rs 603 crore has been allotted to the cooperatives department.
Rs 26,715 crore has been proposed for school education department including the public instructions department, Rajya Shiksha Kendra and NCC.
-Rs 124 crore for Bhopal Gas Tragedy relief fund with only Rs 90,000 for the orphans of the tragedy.
-Rs 5,877 crore for women and child development department with no funds proposed for maintenance of the Anganwadis.
-Rs 1,339 has been proposed for scheduled caste welfare department with no funds for sports activities of SC students.
Proposed amount………………………………….department
Rs 7,434.19 crore………………………………. Public health and family welfare
Rs 1,640 crore…………………………………. Urban development
Rs 128 crore……………………………………. Department of Law and Legal Affairs
Rs 3,226 crore………………………………… Panchayat
Rs 8,829 crore…………………………….Tribal Works department.
Rs 3,627 crore………………………………….Social justice and disabled welfare
Rs 475 crore…………………………………Food, civil supplies and consumer protection
Rs 36 lakh…………………………………… culture department
Rs 9.91 crore ………………………………………tourism
Rs 163 crore……………………………………. animal husbandry department
Rs 170 crore……………………………………. fisheries department
Rs 3,307 crore……………………………. …..higher education department
Rs 9,994 crore……………………………………… technical education department
Rs 19.11 crore………………………………….. cottage and village industries
Rs 1,336…………………………………………….medical education department
Rs 15,685………………………………….rural development department
Rs 250 crore……………………………….horticulture and food processing
Rs 461 crores…………………………………..Ayush department
Rs 24.27 crore……………………………..nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes department
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)