Madhya Pradesh budget 2021-22 : Traders cheer no new tax; no VAT slash on fuel a damper

BHOPAL: Traders have welcomed the state budget for no new tax has been imposed on the common man, however, no relief in the Vat on petrol and diesel has left them disappointed. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) was also looking forward to abolition of professional tax and Mandi tax, however, the budget remains silent on it. Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) expressed satisfaction over the government’s focus on ‘vocal for local’ which in the long run would help strengthen its mantra of Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.
Bhupendra Jain, state president, CAIT “CAIT welcomes the budget as no fresh tax has been imposed. However, there is disappointment as the government failed to abolish professional tax and Mandi tax. There is no provision to promote MSMEs and start -up. But the registry fee is much higher in Madhya Pradesh than the other states.
RS Goswami, president, FMPCCI: “Budget has focused on ‘vocal for local’ and this is a good sign as it would promote indigenous industries and thus generating employment opportunities for the local youths. It targets industries with Rs 5 crore turnover. The budget also lays stress on boosting infrastructure.”
Adityamanya Jain, MD, Kalpatru Multipliers Limited: “We welcome the budget as no fresh tax has been imposed. Secondly, more focus has been given to the education sector. It speaks of CM rise school and opening of nine medical colleges in the state. It is an initiative toward making Aatmanirbhar state. However, the government should have considered cutting down VAT. But overall, it is good budget.”
Ajay Devnani, general secretary, New Market Traders Association:“It is a positive budget, pegging a target at Rs 10 trillion economy and focuses on making Aatmanirbhar MP. No new taxes have been imposed on the common man which is appreciable. Start-Your business in 30 days will give a boost to startups. Loan facilities to MSMEs will help in industrialisation.”
Anupam Agrawal, general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Udyog Evum Vypar Mandal: “Budget has disappointed the traders in Madhya Pradesh. They were expecting reduction in VAT on diesel and petrol. They also expected reduction in taxes on essential commodities as that would have given much required relief to the common man. No concrete step has been taken in the budget to control inflation.”
Sudhir Nayak, president, Mantralayeen Karamchari Sangh: “It is a hopeless budget, it has nothing for the employees who were expecting relief in the form of salary increment and promotion. The budget is also silent on reducing the Vat on fuel, which is hurting common man.”
Ashok Sharma, president, Rajpatrit Karamchari/Adhikari Sangh: “We had big expectations like timely increment, promotion, dearness allowance (DA) and regularization of contractual and daily wagers but all our hopes were dashed. The government should have looked into ensuring fixed medical allowance for the officials. The budget has nothing for the government employees.”