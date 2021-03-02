Madhya Pradesh budget 2021-22 : Traders cheer no new tax; no VAT slash on fuel a damper

BHOPAL: Traders have welcomed the state budget for no new tax has been imposed on the common man, however, no relief in the Vat on petrol and diesel has left them disappointed. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) was also looking forward to abolition of professional tax and Mandi tax, however, the budget remains silent on it. Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) expressed satisfaction over the government’s focus on ‘vocal for local’ which in the long run would help strengthen its mantra of Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Bhupendra Jain, state president, CAIT “CAIT welcomes the budget as no fresh tax has been imposed. However, there is disappointment as the government failed to abolish professional tax and Mandi tax. There is no provision to promote MSMEs and start -up. But the registry fee is much higher in Madhya Pradesh than the other states.

RS Goswami, president, FMPCCI: “Budget has focused on ‘vocal for local’ and this is a good sign as it would promote indigenous industries and thus generating employment opportunities for the local youths. It targets industries with Rs 5 crore turnover. The budget also lays stress on boosting infrastructure.”

Adityamanya Jain, MD, Kalpatru Multipliers Limited: “We welcome the budget as no fresh tax has been imposed. Secondly, more focus has been given to the education sector. It speaks of CM rise school and opening of nine medical colleges in the state. It is an initiative toward making Aatmanirbhar state. However, the government should have considered cutting down VAT. But overall, it is good budget.”