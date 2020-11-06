Madhya Pradesh: BSP, Independent, disgruntled meet Bhupendra Singh, state abuzz with political activities

The state is abuzz with political activities even before the announcement of bypoll results.

Minister for Urban Development called Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Sanjeev Kushwaha and independent law-maker Surendra Singh Shera to his residence on Friday.

Angry BJP legislator Narayan Tripathi also met Singh. Now, there are speculations that if the BJP gets fewer seats than expected, the party may seek those legislators’ support to run the government.

Singh said the BJP would remain in power, adding that the legislators had often met him, so everything is normal.

The legislators of the BSP, SP and those of independent are with the government, he said. How many seats the ruling party gets is not an issue, but the legislators supporting the government will get full respect, Singh said.

After meeting Singh, those legislators indicated they were with the government.

Kushwaha said voters were angry with the BJP and the Congress, and so, the BSP got the people’s support in the bypolls.

BJP trying to lure Cong, independent MLAs

MPCC president Kamal Nath said the BJP had tried to lure the Congress and independent legislators.

As the BJP is sure that it is going to lose the by-elections, it has begun to do the politics of bargaining to remain in power, Nath said.

The voters have discarded the government formed through bargaining, and it will be evident after the announcement of election results on November 10, he said. The BJP has already proved it has shelved morality, and the party is going to do that again after the by-elections, Nath added.

The poll verdict will be a lesson to those officers who work for implementing political agenda, he said.

If the BJP does politics of bargaining, the Congress will launch an agitation along with people, Nath said.