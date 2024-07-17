Madhya Pradesh: BSNL Subscribers Swell To 1lakh+ Within A Month

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office is witnessing huge rush of subscribers to get their mobile SIM port to the state-run-telecom after the private players like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone increased their tariff by 30 per cent.

In Bhopal, BSNL subscribers' numbers swelled by 1.5 times within a month. All over the state, BSNL users increased at the same rate to 1 lakh plus. BSNL is receiving a large number of port requests daily from customers, according to BSNL officials.

AGM Sunil Pancholi informed the Free Press that in Bhopal, the number of BSNL subscribers increased to 30,000 plus from 12,000 within a month. While at the state level, the number of subscribers has gone to 1 lakh plus within a month, the AGM said.

'There is a rush at the BSNL office to port SIM to BSNL after other companies increased the tariff by 30 per cent. Condition is this, BSNL server is almost crashed due to load. BSNL server is not working at this time,' said Pancholi.

Sant Ram, who was at BSNL counter, said, 'Other companies increased the tariff so we want to port our SIM to state-run telecom. It is convenient for us to get our SIM ported to BSNL which has not increased its tariff.'

According to BSNL personnel at counters, BSNL server is getting worked up and gets crashed due to overload as we are getting a huge number of portability requests. The number of subscribers who used to visit the BSNL office in a month, turned up here in two days and so the BSNL server is crashing due to overload and so the people have to wait for a long to get their request accepted, they said.