Madhya Pradesh: British Council starts online training of English teachers

The school education department began online training of English teachers by British Council from Wednesday. The department said that strict action will be taken against the teachers who will refuse to take part in it.

This training is meant for teachers engaged in teaching students of high school and higher secondary classes. In first phase, selected English teachers at the district level will be given online training. They will act as master trainers and train the teachers down the line.

These online classes will be conducted once a week, every Wednesday, from 4 pm to 5pm for an hour. Selected teachers have been instructed to install mobile app from Microsoft Teams App from Google play store.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against teachers who falter to participate in the online training classes,” said school education department commissioner Jaishree Kiyawat.