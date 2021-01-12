Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh breathes sigh of relief as Covid positive rate falls below 2%

By Staff Reporter

Eight new deaths reported in the state on Tuesday

BHOPAL: The corona-positive rate has gone down below 2 per cent in Madhya Pradesh as of Tuesday. The rate is 1.9 per cent. Consistently, the number of corona-positive cases is declining in the state. All the four major cities — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur — reported below 100 corona cases on Tuesday.

Indore reported 76 corona-positive cases, pushing its tally to 56,704 and toll to 910, while Bhopal reported 97 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 41,112 and toll to 592. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 18 and 22 corona cases, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh reported 471 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 249,553 and toll to 3,726 with eight new deaths. A total of 7,499 are active cases, while 238,328 patients were cured in the state, with 615 being cured in a single day. A total of 24,069 samples were sent for testing and 134 samples were rejected.

In the districts

Other districts, such as Sagar, Ratlam and Rewa reported 14 corona-positive cases each, while Shivpuri and Betul reported 12 corona-positive cases each and Sehore reported 11. Chhindwara, Raisen, Singrauli, Agar-Malwa, Niwari and Mandla reported only one corona-positive case each. Burhanpur and Panna districts reported no corona-positive cases.

