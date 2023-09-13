Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar’s Statue Broken In Satna Village

Dr BR Ambedkar statue | Representative photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Some anti-social elements desecrated a statue of BR Ambedkar in Banshipur assembly constituency in Maihar late Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

The Bheem Army has given an ultimatum to the administration that if the culprits are not brought to book within 12 hours, they will launch an agitation across the state.

The members of the Bheem Army met the officials of the district administration in Banshipur and demanded action against the anti-social elements.

Immediately after the incident, there was tension in Harijan Mohalla in the village.

On getting information, Tehsildar of Maihar and police station in charge Animesh Dwivedi rushed to the village.

They assured the angry villagers that they would act against the guilty and send them to jail.

The statue of BR Ambedkar, recently installed in the village, was damaged late Monday night.

In the morning, when some villagers saw it, they informed the Sarpanch about the incident.

Since the news spread everywhere, a large number of people from other villages adjacent to Banshipur rushed to the spot.

The husband of Sarpanch, Ram Patel, also reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

The police took the broken statue of Ambedkar, and the Tehsildar assured the villagers that a new statue would soon be installed. Tehsilder’s assurance quelled the villagers’ anger.

Police station in charge Animesh Dwivedi said an FIR had been registered against some unidentified people.

