Madhya Pradesh: Boy Died As Metal Piece Pierces His Stomach In Jabalpur

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old boy died after a piece of steel pierced his stomach when firecrackers were being burst to celebrate India's win in the T20 World Cup 2024, in Jabalpur. The incident occurred in Gohalpur area of the district on Sunday, police said.

Gohalpur police station incharge Pratiksha Marco said some children were bursting firecrackers and had placed one under a steel glass. The explosion sent pieces of steel flying. One of the pieces pierced the stomach of Deepak Thakur who was standing at some distance away, she said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead, the police said. The children were bursting crackers to celebrate India's victory in the T20 World Cup the day before, she said, adding that the police were examining the CCTV footage and an investigation was on.

Newly-wed woman falls to death from 4th floor of house, Kin alleges murder, accuses in-laws of harassing woman for dowry

A 23-year-old woman, who got married four months ago, died after falling from the fourth floor of her house in Katara Hills late Sunday night, the police said. The kin of the woman have alleged that her in-laws pushed her to death, and were trying to pass off the incident as a suicide. A police probe is underway into the incident. They accused her in-laws of harassing her for dowry.

According to Katara Hills police, the deceased woman has been identified as Swati Patel, a native of Vidisha. Her brother Ankit Patel told the police that she got married to Bhopal-based Bhupendra Patel four months ago.

He added that on Sunday night, Bhupendra called him up asking to come and fetch Swati and never let her return to his house again. While he was still talking to Bhipendra, Swati took the phone from her husband and told him (Ankit) to never come to pick her up, he said. Continuing his statement, Ankit said that a few minutes later, Bhupendra called him again telling that he and Swati were playing a prank on him.

Ankit further added that later around 1 am, Bhupendraís mother called up his father telling that Swati had fallen off the stairs, and is in a critical condition. When Ankit called up Bhupendra, he told him that Swati had fallen from the fourth floor of the house while drying clothes.

When Ankit reached the hospital in Bhopal, he learnt that Swati had died. Ankit then approached the police and lodged a complaint. In his statements to the police, he said that Swatiís in-laws had been harassing her for dowry. The police have launched a probe into the incident, they said.