Madhya Pradesh: Bone-chilling cold likely at year-end

Chill persists in the state capital, Bhopal, in the evening after the mercury plummeted marginally on Friday.
BHOPAL: A spell of bone-chilling cold is likely from year-end in Madhya Pradesh. However, the state recorded a marginal drop of temperature as a western disturbance has restricted the sharp fall of temperatures. But there will be a spell of intense cold at year-end in the state.

Many districts recorded a marginal drop in the day, as well as night, temperatures, on Friday. Bhopal recorded a drop of 1.3°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.6°Celsius, which is normal, while it recorded 10.4°Celsius after a marginal rise of 0.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a drop of 2°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 26.4°Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 12.0°Celsius after a rise of 1.7°Celsius.

Umaria’s night temperature was below that of Pachmarhi on Thursday night. Umaria froze at 5.0°Celsius, which was 1.9°Celsius below normal, while Pachmarhi recorded 5.8°Celsius after rise of 2.8°Celsius. Previously, Pachmarhi had a night temperature of 3.0°Celsius. Umaria also recorded drop of 2.9°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.3°Celsius.

Similarly, Datia shivered at 6.0°Celsius, while Gwalior recorded 6.5°Celsius and Raisen 7.4°Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 6.2°Celsius, while Nowgaon recorded 6.3°Celsius. Rewa recorded 5.6°Celsius and Satna recorded 7.2°Celsius. Mandla recorded 6.5°Celsius. Khajuraho recorded a drop of 2.4°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 24.0°Celsius. Similarly, Satna recorded a drop of 1.7°Celsius in the day temperature of 24.0°Celsius, which was 1°Celsius below normal. Jabalpur and Chhindwara recorded a drop of 1.8°Celsius and 1.9°Celsius in their day temperatures. Chhindwara recorded 25.8°Celsius and Jabalpur settled at 24.2°Celsius. Dhar and Shajapur recorded 9.4°Celsius each, while Khargone recorded 9.2°Celsius. Guna recorded 9.0°Celsius.

