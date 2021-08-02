Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of rag pickers found on Bilaua national highway, police suspects foul play

The incident was reported at Ramu Yadav's Yadav Dhaba near Adupura Power Grid on the highway. In the morning, Ramu saw two dead bodies lying near the Dhaba, few distance apart. He immediately informed the Bilaua police station. Police started an investigation by taking the bodies under surveillance.

After a preliminary investigation, police suspected foul play. The death made them clueless of the reason for death as there were no injury marks on their body.

The police have also found two rickshaws of the dead, which are full of junk. Few employees of the Dhaba1 said that they often used to see them picking rags from the nearby areas.

Both the bodies have been sent to the post-mortem house and a probe has been launched.