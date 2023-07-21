Madhya Pradesh: BoB Donates Two Computers, Two Dispensers To Eye Hospital

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Baroda (BOB) donated two computer sets and two dispensers to Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital (SSEH) on the bank’s 116th foundation day on Thursday.

On this occasion, senior officers of the bank NC Rai, Vipin Kumar Garg, Akhilesh Kumar, Arvind Katkar and Narendra Kumar were present.

Managing Trustee of SSEH LC Janiyani welcomed the officers and presented a detailed report of services being rendered to the society by the organisations of Paramhansa Sant HirdaramSahibji. Janiyanihonouredthe bank with Shawls and Srifals.Senior officer of BOB NC Rai said a large number of people are getting benefitsof from the projects run by the volunteers of Santji.

BOB will donate the required instruments to Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, he said.

Vipin Kumar Garg and Akhilesh Kumar have also expressed their views.

Managing Trustee of SSEH LC Janiyani complimented officers on the foundation day of the bank and expressed gratitude for the generosity.