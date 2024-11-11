Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education To Refund Exam Fees Of 2 Lakh Students By November 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has begun the process to refund examination fees of 2 lakh students under Sambal Yojana. According to new guidelines issued by MPBSE on Thursday, the fee refund will be completed by November 22. The refunded amount will be deposited directly into institutions’ bank accounts.

Each year, over 18 lakh students appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by MPBSE, which charges exam fee of Rs 1,200. For past 15 years, the SC, ST students were exempted from fee. From 2018, the government extended this exemption to students covered under Sambal Scheme, which supports workers in the unorganised sector by providing social security and financial assistance.

Changing policy this year, board revoked fee waiver of 2.5 lakh Sambal Scheme students, causing concern among them. However, after revising the policy, MPBSE decided to reinstate the exemption. By then, about 2 lakh students had already paid fees online.

The board has now begun the process to refund fees. The government’s directive specifies that eligible Class 10 and 12 students under Sambal Yojana should not be charged exam fees, which the board will cover.

However, MPBSE has not yet received reimbursement from the state government, despite covering an annual expense of Rs 26 crore for students. This unpaid amount has accumulated to approximately Rs 150 crore, prompting board to request reimbursement multiple times without any response.

Educational institutions have been told to update students’ eligibility details on MP Online portal and upload Sambal cards by November 22. Divisional offices will verify this data by December 3. The refund process will involve coordination between district agencies and schools to ensure all eligible students receive money back promptly.