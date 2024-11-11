 Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education To Refund Exam Fees Of 2 Lakh Students By November 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education To Refund Exam Fees Of 2 Lakh Students By November 22

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education To Refund Exam Fees Of 2 Lakh Students By November 22

The refunded amount will be deposited directly into institutions’ bank accounts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has begun the process to refund examination fees of 2 lakh students under Sambal Yojana. According to new guidelines issued by MPBSE on Thursday, the fee refund will be completed by November 22. The refunded amount will be deposited directly into institutions’ bank accounts.

Each year, over 18 lakh students appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by MPBSE, which charges exam fee of Rs 1,200. For past 15 years, the SC, ST students were exempted from fee. From 2018, the government extended this exemption to students covered under Sambal Scheme, which supports workers in the unorganised sector by providing social security and financial assistance.

Read Also
MP: Three-Month-Old Rescued Elephant Calf Dies; Tusker Toll At Bandhavgarh Reaches 11
article-image

Changing policy this year, board revoked fee waiver of 2.5 lakh Sambal Scheme students, causing concern among them. However, after revising the policy, MPBSE decided to reinstate the exemption. By then, about 2 lakh students had already paid fees online.

The board has now begun the process to refund fees. The government’s directive specifies that eligible Class 10 and 12 students under Sambal Yojana should not be charged exam fees, which the board will cover.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout After Dismal 2019 Participation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout After Dismal 2019 Participation
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle

However, MPBSE has not yet received reimbursement from the state government, despite covering an annual expense of Rs 26 crore for students. This unpaid amount has accumulated to approximately Rs 150 crore, prompting board to request reimbursement multiple times without any response.

Read Also
Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media
article-image

Educational institutions have been told to update students’ eligibility details on MP Online portal and upload Sambal cards by November 22. Divisional offices will verify this data by December 3. The refund process will involve coordination between district agencies and schools to ensure all eligible students receive money back promptly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: Options Limited; Strict boss; Changes On Way; Minister Pulls Up PS & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Options Limited; Strict boss; Changes On Way; Minister Pulls Up PS & More

MP: Class 9 Students To Conduct Neighbourhood Surveys

MP: Class 9 Students To Conduct Neighbourhood Surveys

Promotion Of 2010 & 2011 Batch Madhya Pradesh Cadre IPS Officers Delayed Due To Lack Of Posts

Promotion Of 2010 & 2011 Batch Madhya Pradesh Cadre IPS Officers Delayed Due To Lack Of Posts

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education To Refund Exam Fees Of 2 Lakh Students By November 22

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education To Refund Exam Fees Of 2 Lakh Students By November 22

AIIMS Bhopal Makes ABCDEF Formula For Heart Health

AIIMS Bhopal Makes ABCDEF Formula For Heart Health