Madhya Pradesh: Board of Secondary Education releases dates for supplementary exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates for the commencement of the supplementary examinations of the high school / higher secondary / higher secondary vocational course, conducted by state Board of Secondary Education, were announced on Wednesday. The students who have failed in only one subject in the higher secondary examination and in two subjects in the high school examination have been given the second opportunity to clear the exam, said an official statement.

Supplementary examinations of all subjects of higher secondary will be completed by June 20 and high school supplementary examination will be conducted from June 21-30 and higher secondary business supplementary examination will be conducted from June 21-27.

Applications can be submitted through MP online kiosks. The admit cards of all the candidates appearing in the supplementary examination can be obtained online from June 05.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:52 PM IST