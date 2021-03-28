Madhya Pradesh Board examinations likely to be postponed for Covid

BHOPAL: Deferment of college and university examinations has given way to speculation that board examinations for Classes X and XII may also be postponed in view of the increasing number of corona cases in the state.

University examinations were also slated from the month of April and were to continue till end-May. Almost similar dates were announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education for examinations for students of Classes X and XII. Examinations for students of Class X will begin on April 30, while examinations for students of Class XII will begin on May 1. Although senior officials of the school education department still maintain that there has been no change in the date of examinations, they agree that the dates could be changed in view of the increasing number of corona cases.

A senior official who wished not to be quoted said that, in such a situation, the state-level crisis management committee has the powers to decide. This committee is headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is highly likely that the meeting will take place after Holi and the decision related to deferment of exams will be taken there. Officials say that the meeting could be held in the first week of April to decide on the dates for the board examinations.

Several students have to shift from their villages to nearby cities to appear for their board examinations. Such students face severe difficulties if those cities are under lockdown.