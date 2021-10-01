Madhya Pradesh: BMC officials and Safai Mitras to play cricket match on Gandhi Jayanti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cricket league is being organised for the Safai Mitras at Best Shorts sports club on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, where the Safai Mitras and officials from Bhopal Municipal Corporation will play cricket together.

The match will be of 5 overs with two teams and will be played at an indoor stadium. The event will have the theme of cleanliness and zero-waste.

Consultant for BMC, Noumaan Siddiqui, told Free Press, “The event is a get-together for the cleanliness workers and the officials from the department, where they can interact with each other and learn more about each other. Usually, the cleaning staff work under the officials. We thought they could, for a change, interact at personal level and enjoy with each other on Gandhi Jayanti which is a public holiday.”

“The idea behind this was to do something for the cleaning staff who work day and night to keep our city clean. Felicitation happens all the time. But rarely it happens that the authority and the under-authority enjoy together,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:12 AM IST