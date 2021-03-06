Madhya Pradesh: Blueprint for Class X & XII MP Board exams on March 9

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided to consider the concerns raised by the parents and teachers on the blueprint and model test papers for the students of Classes X and XII.

Former chairman of the board RK Julania had made drastic changes in the blueprint of the board exams after which a tussle broke out between the chairman of the board and the state government, including the school education minister and the principal secretary of the department.

However, after a brief tussle, the chairman was shifted and principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami was given additional charge of the state education board.

Most officials and education experts had opined that the disturbed academic session due to the corona pandemic and its impact on the students and teachers should be considered and no changes should be made in the existing board examination pattern. The chairman had refused to budge on this proposal.

Now, the exam controller of the education board has said that the concerns and suggestions made by the education experts and parents are under consideration and the final blueprint of the exam will be declared on March 9. This is expected to provide relieve to both students and teachers.