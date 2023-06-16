Madhya Pradesh: Blood Donors Feted At Bina Civil Hospital In Bina

Bina (Sagar): A felicitation ceremony was organised at the Bina civil hospital on Wednesday, on the occasion of World blood donation day. The ceremony was organised by the “Rakt Kranti” team of the hospital and the Digambar Jain Mahila parishad of Bina.
All the members of the parishad paid obeisances to Lord Dhanvantari to mark the commencement of the ceremony. It was informed in the ceremony that as many as 1528 blood donors have donated blood at the Bina civil hospital from June 2018 till now.
