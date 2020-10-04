Madhya Pradesh: Blatant breach of Covid-19 regulations a common sight

The government decision to lift restrictions imposed on the height of idols and size of pandals for the upcoming Durga Utsav has given a good reason for Hindu outfits to celebrate. However, the organizations, which had been seeking easing of the rules for the festival assuring the government of adhering to all Covid precautions, were seen throwing all cautions to winds on Sunday. The members of Hindu outfits were seen sans masks and breaking social distancing norms hitting the streets celebrating the lifting of certain restrictions for the upcoming Navratri.

Breaking of Covid-19 norms is common during events, social congregations, political events, public protests and celebrations. Nevertheless, in everyday life, the blatant violation of the rules could be seen in public places and market areas. The administration has though enforced strict rules and even imposed spot fine on people found violating the Covid-norms, but even this could not make people comply with the rules. Violation of physical distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public is quite common. Wearing a mask in public places is mandatory, however, people roaming carelessly sans face cover could be spotted in markets. There are a few who do care to carry masks, probably fearing being penalized, as they prefer to leave it hanging on their neck exposing their nose and mouth.

The Covid induced lockdown had hit the business hard and the traders are now quite cautious to ensure that the things remain normal as festive season is approaching. The traders said that many a time they have to ask the customer to cover their face and sanitize their hand before entering the shop, but many are very reluctant.