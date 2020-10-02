Madhya Pradesh: Black paper against govt soon, says Congress

As the polling date is approaching, political parties have stepped up attacks on each other on differnt issues. Congress party media vice president Bhupendra Gupta on Friday said party will bring Black Paper against BJP government soon, which will cover all scams and irregularities that surfaced during 15 years of saffron rule.

He said thousands of farmers committed suicide but BJP government only announced sops for them. The government chose insurance company, which took away Rs 10,000 crore of farmers.

In last 15 years, 46,317 women and girls were raped, 25,566 women and girls were kidnapped. According to Gupta, BJP government betrayed youths of which Vyapam scam is one example. Because of unemployment, suicides increased by 20 times.

Other than Vyapam scam, the e-tendering scam is worth Rs 40,000 crore. The government had manipulated the server and gave tenders to ineligible contractors, which caused financial losses to state coffers.