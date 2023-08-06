 Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Welcomed In Satna
Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Welcomed In Satna

Senior leaders of the BJP welcomed the party’s Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
File pic | FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Senior leaders of the BJP welcomed the party’s Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday when he arrived at Satna by Anand Vihar Express.

He held a meeting with the party workers and went to Satna MP Ganesh Singh’s residence where he paid tributes to Singh’s father Kamalbhan Singh and left for Sidhi.

Former legislator from Satna Shanker Lal Tiwari, member of the party’s state working Narendra Tripathi, former president of the party’s district unit Surendra Singh Baghel and others were present at the meeting.

