Madhya Pradesh: BJP's new team will be balanced, full of energy, says the party sources

The confusion for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the cabinet formation and department distribution in Madhya Pradesh just got over and now the party is now working on to make a new team in the state. Sources said that the new team will not only be balanced but will also be full of new energy.

The BJP has returned to power in the state due to former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the then 22 MLAs who came to BJP with him. In this situation, the BJP was compelled to share the power with those who came with Scindia and their share of power will continue in the future, but this will not happen in the case of the organization.

BJP sources said the party returned to power after Vishnu Dutt Sharma took over as the party's state president. This is the reason party is trying to fix everything from last three months. Therefore, the state executive was not formed. Now the party is done with the rest of things and the emphasis in on to form the state executive.

Several rounds of discussions have been held between the state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and the state general secretary organisation Suhas Bhagat regarding the new executive. People who don't have a stake in the government despite merit and experience will be given more importance in the executive. At the same time, the party will give region-wise representation, sources added.

Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and Rakesh Singh, who have been presidents before Sharma, did not make much change in the team, but this time the party has decided to make a big change.

Sources also said that the favourites of former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Thavarchand Gehlot were not not included in the cabinet and now they could be included in the new executive.

Political analyst Rakesh Achal said the BJP is not in favour of giving importance to influential people. The party preferred a youth as the state president and now youths are given the charge of district presidents also. The BJP has started working for 2024 and future.