Madhya Pradesh BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar booked in Chhattisgarh for posting the alleged fake video with the 'Pakistan Zindabad...' slogan during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chhattisgarh: An FIR has been registered in Chhattisgarh against MP BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar for posting a video with the 'Pakistan Zindabad...' slogan during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. A case has been registered against BJP leader Lokendra Parashar under sections 153(A), 504, 505(1), 505(2), and 120B of IPC.

The report was lodged by the District Congress Committee Legal Cell Raipur, President, Ankit Mishra.

In the complaint on his behalf, it was said that the video is morphed, that is, slogans have been added separately. Sections like provocation with the intent to incite riots have been imposed on the BJP leader.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar tweeted the video of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He wrote- Slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad...' was openly raised in Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was tweeted from the official handle of Congress, and later it was removed, but the truth has come to the fore that what is in the heart of Congress.

As per the complaint of Ankit Mishra, On November 25, a tweet was received from the Twitter handle of MP BJP media department president Lokendra Parashar. On this day at 12:11 pm, Parashar did not provide any evidence related to the video tweeted and made the allegations. Whereas, live Bharat Jodo Yatra is happening. Parashar made a false and misleading post with malicious intent. It was designed to increase social tension. Posted this with the intention of criminal conspiracy to incite and incite the general public.

BJP leader Parashar said, “Congress itself posted the video, then removed it. Congress does conspiracy after conspiracy. In a video posted on social media by the Congress media department itself and sent to all journalists, slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were heard. Later Congress removed the video, but will the Congress tamper with its own video. If FIR had to be done, it could have been done in Madhya Pradesh, it could have been done in Delhi, it could have been done in Gujarat, it was done in Chhattisgarh because there is a Congress government there.”

