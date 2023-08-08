Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Jhuggi-Jhopri Cell Holds Tiffin Meet | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jhuggi-Jhopri Cell has held a ‘tiffin meeting’ in Narmadapuram Mandal.

Coordinator of the party’s state unit Akhilesh Khandewal told the workers that the BJP was committed to bring each person to the mainstream of the society.

For this, the party is working according to a plan, so that everyone may get the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the government, Khandelwal said.

The Jhuggi-Jhopri cell regularly interacts with the people to understand the problems the ordinary people are faced with and solve them, said social media in charge Dhyanchand Raju Asre.

The party leaders, after listening to the problems of those living in Jhuggi-Jhopri, took applications from them so that their problems may be solved, said Asre.

Ward coordinators were also nominated at the meeting. Mamata Bastarwar was nominated coordinator of ward-33. After the meeting, the party men shared the food (tiffin) from their homes with each other.

Besides Asre, district coordinator of the cell Vijay Chokse, office head Akhilesh Nigam, city coordinator Arjun Singh, Hari Sewaria and others were present at the meeting.

